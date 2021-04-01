CHICAGO (CBS) — West suburban Aurora opened a new mass COVID vaccination site at the Fox Valley Mall.
It's in the lower level of the former Carson Pirie Scott store.
The site is operating as a “pop-up” for now and offered first dose Moderna vaccinations to 1,000 registered people.
The event reached capacity within two hours.
There are new mass vaccination sites across Illinois. Book an appointment today and help stop the spread of COVID-19: https://t.co/xIZd2XDJSf pic.twitter.com/Mre8nma0tc
— IDPH (@IDPH) April 1, 2021