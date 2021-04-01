DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — West suburban Aurora opened a new mass COVID vaccination site at the Fox Valley Mall.

It’s in the lower level of the former Carson Pirie Scott store.

The site is operating as a “pop-up” for now and offered  first dose Moderna vaccinations to 1,000 registered people.

The event reached capacity within two hours.

