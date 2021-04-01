CHICAGO (CBS) — At CBS 2 We are Working for Chicago, and if you’re job searching, there are immediate openings to help staff the city’s newest mass vaccination sites.
The non-profit CORE, or Community Organized Relief Effort, is already helping staff sites like the one at Daley College on the Southwest Side.
The group is now in a hiring sprint to fill more than 100 positions at Chicago State’s mass vaccination site that opens Monday.
The effort is in partnership with Howard Brown Health. It provides the vaccinators, while CORE staff help with everything else.
“They will deal with a lot of individuals We have rows of greeters, data entry, information,” said Dr. Maya Green of Howard Brown Health. “If I’ve ever seen in all my life something that requires us to move as a unit for the community, it’s COVID.”
CORE is hiring program associates who will work as full-time operational staff to help with patient registration at vaccination sites, as well as check-in and traffic and line management.
They are looking for people right away to start as early as next week.MORE NEWS: Police: Thieves Have Been Targeting Parked Unoccupied Cars On Fulton Market