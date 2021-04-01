CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer and Pittsburgh’s relievers dominated in a two-hitter, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on a chilly opening day.

The game time temperature at Wrigley Field was 36 degrees, and the flags at the iconic ballpark rippled in the breeze for much of the sunny afternoon.

A crowd of 10,343 dressed in winter jackets, hooded sweatshirts and hats for the return of fans to Wrigley after they were kept out last summer because of the pandemic.

Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Willson Contreras each hit a sacrifice fly for Chicago, but that was it for the reigning NL Central champions.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer insists he is confident Anthony Rizzo will remain in Chicago beyond this season even though the star first baseman is cutting off talks on a new contract.

Though his preference is to stay with the Cubs, Rizzo set an opening-day deadline for a new agreement.

The three-time All-Star said this week he won’t listen to an offer once the season starts unless the proposal is close to what he thinks it should be.

Hoyer is “very confident” a deal will get done.

He said he respects Rizzo’s decision to limit talks once the season starts Thursday, though the Cubs will remain open to negotiating during the year.

© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.