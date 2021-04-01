CHICAGO (CBS) – Police on Wednesday warned of a string of thefts from cars near the Fulton Market for the past few weeks.
In each crime, the thief breaks a window of the vehicle, enters and removes property.
Thefts were reported at the following estimated times:
- In the evening hours, Wednesday, March 10, 900 block of West Fulton Market;
-
In the evening hours, Sunday, March 18, there were two reports at 900 block of West Fulton Market;
- In the evening hours, Thursday, March 11, 900 block of West Fulton Market;
- In the evening hours, Wednesday, March 10, 300 block of North Peoria Street;
- In the early afternoon hours, Friday, March 12, 800 block of West Wayman Street;
- In the evening hours, Friday, March 12, 800 block of West Wayman Street;
- In the evening hours, Monday, March 15, 800 block of West Wayman Street;
- In the evening hours, Tuesday, March 23, 900 block of West Wayman Street;
- In the evening hours, Thursday, March 29, 800 block of West Wayman Street.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.