CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County officials will release about 22,000 first-dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday afternoon, covering shots being given out at four suburban mass vaccination sites.
Cook County Health said it will open up the new appointments at 4 p.m. Thursday for vaccinations at:READ MORE: Person Shot And Killed By Police In Little Village Identified As 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo
- Forest Park Community Vaccination Center at 7630 Roosevelt Rd.,
- South Suburban College at 15800 State St. in South Holland,
- Triton College at 2000 5th Ave in River Grove,
- Des Plaines Community Vaccination Center at 1155 E. Oakton St.
The appointments will cover shots being given out on Friday, Saturday, and Monday only.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Cold Thursday Night
You can register for an appointment at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov, or by calling 833-308-1988 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.MORE NEWS: Restaurants Reopening: Where Do They Stand, And How Do They Recover From COVID?
Appointments will be available to anyone in Cook County currently eligible for a vaccine, including healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, all essential workers, people age 65 and older, and people age 16 and up with certain underlying health conditions.