CHICAGO (CBS) — How safe did fans inside ballpark feel?

Fans said they had no concerns. Even with a much smaller crowd than a normal home opener, you could still feel the excitement from fans who’ve been coming to Opening Day their whole lives or for their first time.

For the first time in two seasons, people were picking up their peanuts, preparing for Opening Day at the ballpark.

“We are just so excited to be back at Wrigley Field,” said Cubs fan Tom Garcia.

And some were enjoying the experience for the first time.

“Who’s your favorite Cub? Oh Anthony Rizzo,”

Others like Ned Colleran and his mom are seasoned veterans.

“I’ve got season tickets so this is my 5th or 6th year and my mom has been coming here well since 1953,” said Colleran. “So she hasn’t missed an Opening Day in more than 50 years other than last year.”

This year, the old in-person feeling with some extra precautions inside Wrigley.

“They have zip ties on these four seats and on these two next to us then no one can sit in front or behind us.”

Precautions Carlos Moreno and his wife are thankful for, because they’re about to welcome a baby boy.

“We’ve been coming to the home opener for five or six years now,” Moreno said.

Carlos and his wife hoping in the next few months they’ll be able to bring their boy to a game.

But with recent spike in Chicago cases, the decision to keep the ballpark and bars open ultimately rests with the city.