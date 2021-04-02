CHICAGO (CBS) — The mother of a 13-year-old who was killed by Chicago police says she wants to see the police body camera video. Now she will get that chance.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency that investigates Chicago police shootings, will allow the family to review the footage next week.

It is important to note COPA originally said that because Adam Toledo was a child they couldn’t release the video without a court order, but after a closer look at that statute, the video will now be released — first to the family and then the public within 60 days.

“We need answers for that family and this community,” said Enrique Enriquez, with a group of little village residents calling for more transparency.

They returned to the spot where 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot in the chest and killed by a Chicago police officer early Monday. His mom says family wasn’t notified for two days. She claims Adam has no criminal background or affiliations.

“I just want to know what really happened to my baby,” said Elizabeth Toledo.

Elizabeth Toledo will get that opportunity next week when she views the officer body camera video.

“Ironically this child wanted to be an officer, and he was shot by the hands of another officer,” said Adeena Weiss the family’s attorney.

Police say Adam had a gun that night. Weiss said that would surprise the family.

Police say a call of shots fired brought them to the Little Village alley early Monday. Adam and another man who was later arrested ran after what police call an armed confrontation the officer shot and killed the 13-year-old.

Police tweeted out a photo of a gun they say was found at the scene.

“They had a lot of options but not kill him,” Adam’s mother said. “They could have shot his leg, his arm up in the air. I don’t know, but not kill my baby.”

The Chicago police superintendent applauded COPA’s decision to release the video saying it gives the public a window into the split second decisions officers are forced to make. The family attorney says until they see the video they have made no decisions on whether to file a civil lawsuit.