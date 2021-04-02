CHICAGO (CBS) — There is more help is on the way to stem the recent rise in COVID cases.
On Friday, the city of Aurora permanently opens its mass vaccination site. And Illinois National Guard members officially take over operations at the Fox Valley Mall.
Around 1,000 people will get their COVID shots this weekend, with the hopes of doing up to 3,000 daily vaccinations.
Anyone currently eligible is able to register there, regardless of zip code.
So far, the Fox Valley Mall site has been operating with “pop-up” events to get more people in Black and Brown communities vaccinated. About 1,000 people received their first Moderna shot on Thursday.