By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — With high pressure dominating our weather picture this weekend, skies will be mostly sunny with warming temperatures.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, since wind flow will be lighter on Sunday, a light lake breeze may develop, keeping shoreline temps in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear early. Becoming partly cloudy. Low 38.

SATURDAY: Clearing and breezy. High 67.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.

