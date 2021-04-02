CHICAGO (CBS) — With high pressure dominating our weather picture this weekend, skies will be mostly sunny with warming temperatures.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, since wind flow will be lighter on Sunday, a light lake breeze may develop, keeping shoreline temps in the 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear early. Becoming partly cloudy. Low 38.
SATURDAY: Clearing and breezy. High 67.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.
