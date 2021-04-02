DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing.

Friday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the low 50s.

By Saturday, temperatures climb to the 60s and then near 70 by Easter Sunday.

Warm temperatures continue into next week.