CHICAGO (CBS)– Today is Good Friday for Christians around the world.

In Chicago, you can attend services in-person for Holy Week, with some restrictions.

Morning prayers at Holy Name Cathedral starts at 9:30 a.m. Stations of the Cross will be at noon.

You have to register for those events and masks are required.

 

