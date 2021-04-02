CHICAGO (CBS)– Today is Good Friday for Christians around the world.
In Chicago, you can attend services in-person for Holy Week, with some restrictions.
Morning prayers at Holy Name Cathedral starts at 9:30 a.m. Stations of the Cross will be at noon.
You have to register for those events and masks are required.
