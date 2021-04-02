CHICAGO (CBS) — A 67-year-old man and his daughter were carjacked Friday morning while unloading their car in the East Ukrainian Village neighborhood.
Police said the two were unloading their 2019 Mercedes S 560 on the 800 block of North Wood Street around 9:20 a.m., when two people pulled up in a red Volvo.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: More Than 6 Million Doses Of Vaccines Administered, But Cases And Hospitalizations Keep Rising
The two people in the Volvo got out, one of them holding a weapon, and demanded the man’s car and personal belongings.READ MORE: National Guard Assists With COVID Shots In Aurora
The man complied and the carjackers fled south on Wood Street.
No one was injured, and no one was in custody late Friday morning.MORE NEWS: CTA To Begin Testing Six New Electric Buses On #66 Route, Aiming For Full Electric Fleet By 2040
Area Three detectives were investigating.