CHICAGO (CBS)– A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Ny-Andra Dyer at a gas station in West Pullman in March.

Marcus Starkey, 27, is facing felony charges of first degree murder. Police confirmed he is also charged with the attempted murder of an 18-year-old male who was shot and wounded in the incident.

Starkey is expected in bond court on Friday.

The 11-year-old died three weeks after she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout while sitting in a car at a West Pullman gas station.

On the night of Monday, March 1, Ny-Andra was on her way home to finish her homework, sitting in the car with her family at the gas station in the 100 block of West 127th Street when three men started shooting. She was shot in the face.

Police said the 11-year-old was not the intended target of the shooting.

Ny-Andra’s mother said a bullet hit the sixth grader’s spinal cord, and was too close to an artery to be removed.

Police said a 19-year-old man was leaving the gas station store when two men went up to him.

As he tried to go back into the store, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the teen, twice in his pelvic area and once in his left knee. Sources said the teen then returned fire, with an assault weapon-style rifle.

Police recovered a handgun near the scene, along with 16 shell casings.

After he was shot, sources said the teen got back into his vehicle and drove to his house, where he called for an ambulance. Sources said he had been dealing drugs in an area claimed by a rival gang.