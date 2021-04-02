(CBS) — Authorities have identified the suspect killed by police after ramming his vehicle into officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol as Noah Green, a 25-year-old man from Indiana.

One U.S. Capitol police officer was killed and another officer was injured in the attack. The slain officer has been identified as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police.

“It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries,” Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said at a news conference Friday.

Two law enforcement sources involved in the investigation confirmed to CBS News that the suspect Friday’s assault at the Capitol is Noah R. Green, 25, of Indiana.

Green did not appear to be known by law enforcement. He was an African American man who also had recent ties to Virginia He was not on any watch lists and appeared to be a single actor, according to a federal law enforcement official and a Capitol Hill source.

A U.S. official involved in the investigation said that “everything is coming back negative” on Green across all law enforcement databases.

Before it was taken down, Green’s profile on Facebook made it clear he was a follower of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.