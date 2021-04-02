CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police said one person was killed during a shooting on Interstate 57 Friday afternoon.
Authorities said the incident happened after 2:30.
One person was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
The southbound ramp to Vollmer Road was closed for the investigation.
ISP is investigating.
This is a developing story.