CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago charity wants to make sure veterans and families in need have a full Easter basket this year.
With some help from corporate sponsors, Flags from the Heart organized a giveaway in the South Side's Washington Heights neighborhood Saturday.
The Easter Bunny greeted passersby at Messiah Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 10400 S. Halsted St.
Volunteers gave away traditional baskets for children, and bags with food and clothing for the adults.
"All our bags are basically gone, and we just basically give back to the community – our service veterans and their families as well – with housing and helping pay their bills, and just making sure everybody's got the things that they need," said Sharon Preston, chief executive officer and founder of Flags of the Heart.
This is the fifth year that Flags from the Heart has organized a basket giveaway.