CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday will be sunny, warm and breezy with a high of 68 degrees.
Happy Easter weekend! Ever wonder why the date of Easter changes each year? It's because Easter is always the first Sunday after the full moon that follows the spring equinox. The earliest it can be is March 22, and the latest is April 25. For 2021 spring started on March 20, and the first full moon after that was March 28. The first Sunday after that is April 4, Easter 2021.
High pressure for the weekend will deliver very dry, breezy and sunny conditions with temperatures well above average in the 60s and 70s.
There is also an elevated fire danger this weekend due to low humidity and breezy conditions. There will be plenty of zaps from the static electricity in the air.
Forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, warm, and breezy with very low humidity. HIGH: 68
Saturday night: Clear skies. LOW: 46
Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. HIGH: 73
Monday: Cloudy, warm, isolated showers and T-storms. HIGH: 43
Tuesday: Cloudy, warm isolated shower or T-Storm. HIGH: 71
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain and T-Storms. HIGH: 65