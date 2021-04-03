DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — We will follow up a super Saturday with a sensational Sunday.

After a low in the middle 40s on Saturday night, look for plenty of sunshine on Easter with highs in the 70s – though it will stick to the lower 60s lakeside.

It will be more like May through Tuesday with highs of 70 or warmer.

High Temperatures: 04.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be turning cooler toward the end of next week, but still above average all week long.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are in store Monday and Tuesday, with the best chance of rain on Wednesday.

Precipitation Changes: 04.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

