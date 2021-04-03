CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 10 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Saturday afternoon.
Two of the shootings left the victims in critical condition.
At 10:03 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man found his way to Roseland Community Hospital after being shot in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue in the Pullman neighborhood. The man was reported in critical condition, and was uncooperative with police about details regarding who shot him.
At 5:17 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the 5000 block of West Deming Place in the Belmont Cragin community. He was fired upon by an unknown shooter and was taken to Advocate Illnois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
A man was also shot Saturday morning on the Kennedy Expressway southbound near Belmont Avenue. Illinois State Police said shortly after 6:30 a.m. they responded to the scene of the reported shooting and found a male driver alone in a vehicle.
He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
In other incidents beginning at 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 7:45 p.m. Friday, a 54-year-old man was standing near a residence in the 1700 block of North Mason Avenue in the North Austin community when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the leg and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition.
- At 12:20 am. Saturday, a 57-year-old man was standing outside in the 6900 block of South State Street in the Park Manor neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the lower back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- At 1:20 am. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was trying to fill his car with gas at a gas station in the 7700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood, when a green sport-utility vehicle pulled up and the people inside started shouting gang slogans and began shooting. The man was shot once in the hand and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 1:59 am. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was standing next to his car in the street in the 7200 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park, when a man drove by in a silver sedan and shot him. The victim was shot in the foot and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.
- At 2:43 am. Saturday, a 39-year-old woman was walking in an alley in the 4500 block of West Madison Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when a man came up and shot her. The woman was shot once in the thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 3:30 am. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was traveling as a passenger in a car at an unspecified location on Lower Wacker Drive downtown, when he heard several shots and felt pain. The man was shot once in the right knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 2:59 p.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 7500 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the Auburn Park neighborhood when a blue vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside shot him. The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
Also this weekend, two people were stabbed in a knife fight on a Red Line train on the cusp of Lakeview and Uptown Saturday morning.
The train was at the Sheridan stop near Sheridan and Irving Park roads when the fight broke out around 11 a.m. Saturday. Both suffered lacerations and were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.