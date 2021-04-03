CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County health officials on Saturday issued a warning about rising COVID-19 cases.
One of Cook County's top doctors is worried pandemic fatigue might be driving a spike in cases.
Dr. Rachel Rubin warned that the suburbs could see a return to indoor dining bans or lower capacity limits.
"People are out and about, and some people are better about wearing their masks than others, and so we may very well have to clamp down in a matter of days," Rubin said.
The largest surge in cases right now is happening in people between their 20s and 50s.