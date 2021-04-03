CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time in 29 years, Gerald Reed is a free man. His mother hugged him after he left Stateville Prison in Joliet Friday after Gov. JB Pritzker commuted his sentence.
Reed is one of dozens who have said detectives under Chicago Police Commander John Burge beat them into false confessions.
But Reed is more concerned about the carjackings, violence and steady stream of young people coming into prison.
"I should be trying to go home and enjoy life," he said. "But I'm asking, can we save our city? Can I be of assistance?"
Reed’s sentence was commuted to time served for a double murder conviction, but he plans to fight until his record is wiped clean.