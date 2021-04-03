CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead after a reported shooting on the Interstate 57 southbound ramp to Vollmer Road Friday. Illinois State Police now say the woman suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ISP responded to the shooting shortly after 2:30 p.m. and found a 31-year-old woman from Chicago Heights in the driver's seat with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.
She was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and later died.
Also in the vehicle were a 20-year-old woman from University Park, a 10-year-old boy from Chicago Heights, a 5-year-old girl from Chicago Heights and a 2-year-old girl from University Park. None of the passengers was injured.
ISP says no foul play is suspected.
The ramp was shut down for the investigation from about 2 p.m. until about 7:30 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact ISP at (847)294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.