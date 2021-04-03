CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,159 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional five confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 689,965 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,667, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 407 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
A total of 3,272,565 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,267,629 on Friday. A total of 9,008,225 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of Saturday, a total of 2,973,749 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including 1,750,664 first doses and 1,224,085 people who are fully vaccinated.