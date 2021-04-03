JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was charged with striking two other women with her car during a fight in a parking lot in Joliet early Saturday, while a man was charged with hitting one of the responding officers.
Dontayasia Stephens, 24, of Joliet was charge with two counts of aggravated battery, while Michael Price, 29, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, police said.
At 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to Eden’s Bar & Grill at 926 Gardner St. in Joliet for a fight in the parking lot.
Police found two women who had been hit by a car, and said they learned upon investigation that during the fight, Stephens had struck one of the women with her car, and then put the car in reverse to strike the other.
Stephens drove off, but police found her and arrested her.
Meanwhile, while officers were trying to render aid to one of the women who had been struck, Price refused commands and hit an officer. He was also arrested, police said.
The women who were hit by the car were taken to AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, and one of them had life-threatening injuries, police said.