CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were charged in connection with several carjacking incidents throughout the city.
According to police, Antonio Butler, 18, is suspected of taking vehicles overnight from at least three blocks on Michigan Avenue overnight on March 10.
Police said Jovantay Jerome Kindred, 23, is suspected of using a vehicle to hit several police cars. Police said he then attempted to flee the scene.
Butler is facing vehicular hijacking and armed robbery charges. Kindred is facing damage to public property charges among others.
Both offenders were arrested after a short pursuit with police.