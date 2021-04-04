CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on the city’s Far Northwest Side.
At 4:28 p.m., the 28-year-old man was in a parking lot in the 3500 block of North Austin Avenue – on the cusp of the Portage Park and Dunning communities, when he got into a fight with someone.
The other person took out a gun and shot the man, striking him in the chest, police said.
The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.
Area Five detectives were investigating Sunday evening.