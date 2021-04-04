DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Austin Avenue, Dunning, fatal shooting, portage park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on the city’s Far Northwest Side.

At 4:28 p.m., the 28-year-old man was in a parking lot in the 3500 block of North Austin Avenue – on the cusp of the Portage Park and Dunning communities, when he got into a fight with someone.

READ MORE: FBI Warns Of Surge In Job-Seekers Getting Scammed By Bogus Employers

The other person took out a gun and shot the man, striking him in the chest, police said.

READ MORE: At Least 27 People Shot, 3 Killed In Weekend Gun Violence In Chicago

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.

MORE NEWS: Man Shot Dead In Brainerd Neighborhood Backyard

Area Five detectives were investigating Sunday evening.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff