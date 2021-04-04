CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 25 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Sunday afternoon, and one had been killed.

The first fatal shooting happened at 1:29 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West 108th Street in Roseland. A 31-year-old man was having a quarrel outside with two other people, and one of them shot him 14 times in the upper body. He was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

A 45-year-old man tried to intervene in the fight and got shot twice in the chest. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was reported in critical condition.

Several other shootings left the victims in critical condition.

At 10:03 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man found his way to Roseland Community Hospital after being shot in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue in the Pullman neighborhood. The man was reported in critical condition, and was uncooperative with police about details regarding who shot him.

At 5:17 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the 5000 block of West Deming Place in the Belmont Cragin community. He was fired upon by an unknown shooter and was taken to Advocate Illnois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

At 7:25 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was standing in an alley behind the 2000 block of West Maypole Avenue on the Near West Side, when another man came up and shot him. The victim was shot once in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

A man was shot Saturday morning on the Kennedy Expressway southbound near Belmont Avenue. Illinois State Police said shortly after 6:30 a.m. they responded to the scene of the reported shooting and found the 48-year-old driver alone in a vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man was also shot this weekend on the Eisenhower Expressway near the Kostner Avenue exit on the city’s West Side. Illinois State Police said the 34-year-old driver from west suburban Westchester was headed east on the Eisenhower around 3 a.m., when someone in another car opened fire and wounded him.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and a passenger with him was not hurt. The Eisenhower was closed near the scene for about three hours as troopers searched for clues. The shooter had not been found as of Sunday afternoon.

Two people were shot this weekend in separate incidents on Lower Wacker Drive downtown. In the first incident at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was traveling as a passenger in a car at an unspecified location on Lower Wacker Drive, when he heard several shots and felt pain. The man was shot once in the right knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized.

At 7:10 a.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was driving in the 0-99 block of North Lower Wacker Drive with his girlfriend as several unknown vehicles followed them. People inside one of the vehicles shot at the victim’s car and struck him in the neck. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery early Sunday morning on the Near West Side. At 6:21 a.m., the 22-year-old security guard was reporting to work in the 100 block of South Western Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and several people came up and tried to rob him, police said.

The assailants shot the security guard in the right thigh and lower right leg. The security guard returned fire, but the suspects fled.

The security guard was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. An armed robbery had also happened nearby moments earlier, but it was not immediately clear whether the same assailants were involved.

Police believe the suspects in a subsequent shooting in the 300 block of South Karlov Avenue in West Garfield Park may have been related to the shooting of the security guard.

At 6:28 a.m., a 43-year-old man was walking with a friend from the Pulaski Blue Line stop in the middle of the Eisenhower Expressway when they were approached by two men in vehicle. The men tried to rob the victim and his friend, but the victim and his friend ran off in different directions.

The suspects chased the victim and shot him in the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized at an area hospital.

In other incidents beginning at 5 p.m. Friday: