By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 2,449 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including an additional 14 deaths.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,256,634 cases, including 21,373  deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 27 to April 3 is 4.3%.

