By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Rosemoor

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people are in critical condition after a serious crash in the Rosemoor neighborhood.

Just after 11 p.m., police said a 31-year-old woman drove through a stop sign and hit another car. The 31-year-old driver was thrown from her car and suffered internal injuries. A male passenger in her car was also critically injured.

The driver of the car she hit, fled from the scene on foot.

A third car was involved in the crash. A 25-year-old woman inside the third vehicle was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

This crash is under investigation.

