CHICAGO (CBS) — The high reached 76 degrees at O’Hare International Airport this Easter Sunday, making for a tie for the eighth warmest Easter on record in Chicago.
The high also reached 76 on Easter Sunday in 1989, which that year fell on March 26. The next warmest was 77 degrees in 2019.
The warmest Easter Sunday on record in Chicago to date has been April 10, 1977, when the high reached 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The coldest low for an Easter Sunday was 11 degrees on March 24, 1940. The coldest daytime high was 19 degrees on March 25, 1894.
On March 31, 1929, Chicago saw the wettest Easter Sunday ever to date with 3.12 inches of rain. There is measurable precipitation on Easter Sunday 42 percent of the time.
The snowiest Easter Sunday was March 29, 1964, when 7.1 inches of snow fell. There is only snow 4 percent of the time on Easter Sunday in Chicago, and the last time was in 2008.