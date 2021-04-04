CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Fire Department put out multiple fires in the Hegewisch Saturday night.
According to police, officers responded to the 13300 block of South Buffalo Avenue around 11:40 p.m. and found firefighters extinguishing three fires.
Witnesses told police they are heard "loud sounds like firecrackers" in an alley.
The fire spread to another garage in the same block. An additional fire was reported at a garage in the 13000 block of South Burley Avenue.
Police confirmed this was arson by an unknown offender who set multiple garbage cans on fire in the alley. No one is in custody.