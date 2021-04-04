JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Two children suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon, and four adults were also injured, in a crash on Route 30 in Joliet.
Around 3:30 p.m., Joliet police were called to Route 30, or Plainfield Road, at North Frederick Street for the crash.
A 20-year-old Plainfield man was driving a sedan west on Route 30 approaching North Frederick Street when he lost control and crossed over to the eastbound lanes, police said. The man struck a sport-utility vehicle that was headed east on Route 30, being driven by a 40-year-old New Lenox man.
Six people were rushed to area hospitals, police said. The driver and passenger in the sedan and the driver and passenger in the sport-utility vehicle were all taken to AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with non-life-threatening injuries.
But two boys, ages 8 and 14, who had also been in the SUV, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Joliet police Traffic Unit was investigating the crash Sunday night.