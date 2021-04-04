DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS)– Six people were injured in a high speed crash on Lake Shore Drive early Sunday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, an SUV driving southbound on Lake Shore Drive, at a high speed, lost control and rolled into a tree near Belmont Avenue.

READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On Lower Wacker Drive

MORE NEWS: FBI Warns Of Surge In Job-Seekers Getting Scammed By Bogus Employers

Officials said six people were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries just after 4:30 a.m.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff