CHICAGO (CBS)– Six people were injured in a high speed crash on Lake Shore Drive early Sunday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, an SUV driving southbound on Lake Shore Drive, at a high speed, lost control and rolled into a tree near Belmont Avenue.READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On Lower Wacker Drive
MORE NEWS: FBI Warns Of Surge In Job-Seekers Getting Scammed By Bogus Employers
EMS plan one for crash LSD south at Belmont. High speed driver lost control rolled car into tree. 6 patients to area hospitals. None life threatening(Langford) pic.twitter.com/4bhS0GYg70READ MORE: Security Guard Shot During Attempted Robbery In West Town
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 4, 2021
Officials said six people were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries just after 4:30 a.m.