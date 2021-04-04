NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — A huge fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a ComEd substation in northwest suburban Norridge.
ComEd said the fire broke out at its substation at 8275 W. Montrose Ave. As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, first responders said a transformer at the substation blew up and sparked the fire.
Citizen app video shows black smoke billowing into the sky as people watched from the road. Fire departments from several different jurisdictions responded to the scene, including Park Ridge and Elmwood Park.
The scene is right behind a Butera grocery store and also near Schiller Playfield.
The ComEd substation is unmanned and no one was injured in the fire.
ComEd reported there was no exact available number for households that lost power due to the fire as of 5:30 p.m. But ComEd did confirm the fire was to blame for some power outages.
The ComEd website said 160 customers were without power in Norridge as of 5:30 p.m., fewer than 5 percent of customers in the suburb.