CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting in the park of Humboldt Park Sunday evening.
At 7:54 p.m., the men, ages 19 and 20, were in a vehicle traveling north in the 1400 block of North Humboldt Drive when two men came up from the rear on orange dirt bikes and began shooting at them upon passing their driver’s side door.READ MORE: FBI Warns Of Surge In Job-Seekers Getting Scammed By Bogus Employers
The 19-year-old man was shot in the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.
The 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and was shot three times in the upper back, and was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in critical condition.
There was no one in custody Sunday night. Area Five detectives were investigating.