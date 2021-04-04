DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery in West Town Sunday morning.

According to police, the 22-year-old male security guard was working, in the 100 block of South Western Avenue around 6:20 a.m., when several offenders approached exited a vehicle and approached him. The offenders attempted to rob him and fired shots, striking the security guard in the thigh and lower leg.

Police said the security guard shot back, but the offenders fled the scene.

The security guard was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

