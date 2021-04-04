CHICAGO (CBS)– A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery in West Town Sunday morning.
According to police, the 22-year-old male security guard was working, in the 100 block of South Western Avenue around 6:20 a.m., when several offenders approached exited a vehicle and approached him. The offenders attempted to rob him and fired shots, striking the security guard in the thigh and lower leg.READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On Lower Wacker Drive
Police said the security guard shot back, but the offenders fled the scene.READ MORE: 6 Injured After SUV Rolls Into Tree Off Lake Shore Drive Near Belmont Avenue
The security guard was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.MORE NEWS: FBI Warns Of Surge In Job-Seekers Getting Scammed By Bogus Employers