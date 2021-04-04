CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded this weekend on the Eisenhower Expressway on the city’s West Side.
Illinois State Police said the 34-year-old driver from west suburban Westchester was headed east on the Eisenhower near the Kostner Avenue exit around 3 a.m., when someone in another car opened fire and wounded him. His car was left riddled with at least 10 bullet holes.
The man’s injuries were not life-threatening. A passenger in the car was not hurt.
The Eisenhower was closed near the scene for about three hours as troopers searched for clues.
The shooter had not been found as of Sunday afternoon.
This was at least the second expressway shooting in Chicago this weekend alone. A man was also shot on the inbound Kennedy Expressway near the Belmont Avenue exit shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Illinois State Police said they responded to the scene of the reported shooting and found a 48-year-old driver alone in a vehicle.
He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.