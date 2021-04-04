CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was injured after his ultralight aircraft crashed in an open field in Huntley Saturday night.
According to officials, a 54-year-old man was found injured after the aircraft crashed several hundred feet down in an open field behind the Culver’s restaurant, located at 12950 South Illinois Route 47, just before 7 p.m.
The man was treated by the Huntley Fire Protection District and then taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Officials described the aircraft as a “carbon paramotor ultralight” and “essentially a parachute with a fan motor attached to the operator.”