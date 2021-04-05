CHICAGO (CBS)– Indiana State Police received an anonymous donation of $100,000 for the Delphi investigation reward fund.
The total reward of $325,000 will be given to anyone who can provide "information that leads to the arrest and conviction" of the person responsible for the 2017 deaths of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.
Williams and German disappeared while they were hiking on the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi in February 2017. Their bodies were found a day later on Valentine's Day in a wooded area a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system where the teens had planned to go hiking during a day off from school.
Police released a brief video clip of the suspect recorded on Libby’s phone, showing him walking down a railroad bridge, wearing a blue jacket, jeans, and a hat.
An audio recording from Libby's phone also caught the man saying "guys, down the hill," a slightly longer clip than the one released days after the girls' deaths.
Police received more than 2,700 tips after releasing a new sketch of the suspect, along with more audio and video evidence in May of 2019.