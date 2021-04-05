DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Two Chicago firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Washington Heights.

A fire broke out in the backyard of a house in the 10600 block of South Street early Monday morning.

Both firefighters’ conditions have been stabilized.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

