CHICAGO (CBS)– Two Chicago firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Washington Heights.
A fire broke out in the backyard of a house in the 10600 block of South Street early Monday morning.
Both firefighters’ conditions have been stabilized.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
