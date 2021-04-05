CHICAGO (CBS) — Isolated showers are possible Monday evening, but otherwise, clouds linger Monday night and temperatures stay on the mild side with lows in the upper 50s.
Our normal daytime high is 55 degrees.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
Warm winds on Tuesday will push temps to the 80-degree mark for the far southwest suburbs. Southwest winds of 15-25 mph should be strong enough to hold off any lakefront cooling.
The Lake Michigan water temperature is a chilly 49 degrees.READ MORE: Markham Mayor Says His Reelection Campaign Signs Were Defaced And Thrown Away, Pile Of Feces Was Found In Front Of Campaign Office Door
The high for Wednesday is 75 with breezy conditions.
As a cold front approaches Wednesday, our highest chance for shower and thunderstorm activity is later afternoon into the night, with leftover showers likely on Thursday.MORE NEWS: Man Shot, Wounded In West Rogers Park Alley
Temperatures Thursday will run about 10 degrees cooler.