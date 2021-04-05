CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns to the forecast this week, but temperatures will be mild.
Monday's temperatures will be near 74 degrees with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Showers with a few isolated storms are possible for most of the week. Highs will be in the 70s through Wednesday, then moving into the 60s for the end of the week.