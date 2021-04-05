CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Health will release 30,000 first COVID-19 vaccine first-dose appointments at 6 p.m. Monday.
The doses will be for those who qualify for the vaccine under phases 1A, 1B, and 1C.
The appointments are for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Tinley Park convention Center, and the Pfizer vaccine at the Forest Park Community Vaccination Center, Des Plaines Community Vaccination Center, South Suburban College, and Triton College.
Vaccines are available by appointment only. Those looking for an appointment should go to vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.