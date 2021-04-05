CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are investigating more fires in the Hegewisch neighborhood after arson was suspected in similar incidents this past weekend.

A cell phone video captured the flames in an alley next to a house in the 13500 block of South Buffalo Avenue just after midnight. Police confirmed there were multiple fires set overnight.

ComEd crews worked to restore power after the fires downed cable lines.

It was a similar story this weekend.

As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported Sunday, garbage cans were also set on fire overnight Saturday. Flames were shooting from the alley between Buffalo and Burley avenues from 133rd Street south to 134th Street.

Police said three different fires in the area have been ruled arson.

Several homes were left without power and internet service for Easter dinner, because the fires spread to utility poles and scorched the electric lines and cables running through them.

Neighbors reported loud bangs, like either gunshots or fireworks, before watching the alleys catch on fire.

VIDEO: A flash of white and bang 💥 as electric wires catch fire, sending firefighters ducking for cover It’s also the moment Chicagoans on this street lost power and internet Full story on the Hegewisch arsons: https://t.co/7S7J2zAIf5 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/mDOZW6a8qD — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) April 5, 2021

In July 2018, CBS 2 covered the story of a mysterious serial arsonist in the exact same area of Hegewisch. Those fires left garbage cans melted like wax and siding peeling off homes.

In the three years hence, no one has been charged – and people had been worried it would happen again.