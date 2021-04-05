CHICAGO (CBS)– A man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed officer James Kouski Jr. in southwest suburban Hometown Saturday morning.
Otis Pruitt, 28, has been charged with aggravated DUI, reckless homicide and violation of Scotts Law after he was taken into custody Saturday night.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: 2,102 New Cases, 11 Deaths
Hometown police said Kouski Jr. was blocking the road around 3 a.m. as crews cleaned up debris from an earlier crash. Kouski Jr. was investigating a the previous crash when he was fatally struck by a car at 91st Street and Pulaski Road.
The offender ran from the scene and was eventually arrested by police and taken to a hospital. Pruitt is expected in bond court on Monday.
A memorial procession to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office on Chicago’s Near West Side took place Saturday afternoon. Chicago Police – along with neighboring departments- helped escort the body.READ MORE: Lightfoot: There Needs To Be A Review Of CPD's Foot Chase Policy
HOMETOWN HERO
Hometown PD is mourning the death of a veteran officer after a driver hit him during a crash investigation.
Bunting and flowers are now outside of this small station. The chief says this is the first on-duty officer death since 1957. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/puaMmFVVbF
The police chief remembered the 58-year-old, 34-year veteran, as dedicated – working on the force part-time while keeping another job to provide for loved ones.