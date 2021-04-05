CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded early Monday in an alley in West Rogers Park, police said.
The 43-year-old man self-transported to Swedish Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, after he said he was shot in the alley behind the 6000 block of North Fairfield Avenue – just north of Peterson Avenue.
The man said at 12:37 a.m., he was walking in the alley when he heard several shots and felt pain.
His condition was stabilized at the hospital, police said.
No one was in custody Monday. Area Three detectives were investigating.