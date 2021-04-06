AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin won his bid for reelection Tuesday night with a majority of the vote.
With 76 percent of the vote in at 9:15 p.m., Irvin had Irvin has 5,736 votes, or 52.4. Challenger John Laesch had 26.5 percent of the vote, and challenger Judd Lofchie had 20.9 percent.READ MORE: Tiffany Henyard Wins Race For Mayor Of Dolton
Irvin, a former Kane County prosecutor, was elected as Aurora’s first Black mayor in 2017.READ MORE: Lyons Village President Chris Getty Well Ahead In Reelection Bid
He spent his formative years in public housing, as the son of a single mother, and later joined the Military and served in Operation Desert Storm, which he says was a turning point that led to his focus on public service.
Irvin went to college at Robert Morris University and received his law degree from Northern Illinois University.MORE NEWS: Michelle Nelson Ahead As Flossmoor Elects Woman Mayor For First Time In Nearly 100-Year History
In running for reelection, Irvin touted plans for continued improvement in public safety and problem-oriented policing, education, economic development, and technology.