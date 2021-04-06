DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Mayor, Aurora Mayoral Race, John Laesch, Judd Lofchie, Mayor Richard Irvin

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin won his bid for reelection Tuesday night with a majority of the vote.

With 76 percent of the vote in at 9:15 p.m., Irvin had Irvin has 5,736 votes, or 52.4. Challenger John Laesch had 26.5 percent of the vote, and challenger Judd Lofchie had 20.9 percent.

Irvin, a former Kane County prosecutor, was elected as Aurora’s first Black mayor in 2017.

He spent his formative years in public housing, as the son of a single mother, and later joined the Military and served in Operation Desert Storm, which he says was a turning point that led to his focus on public service.

Irvin went to college at Robert Morris University and received his law degree from Northern Illinois University.

In running for reelection, Irvin touted plans for continued improvement in public safety and problem-oriented policing, education, economic development, and technology.

