FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — For the first time ever, south suburban Flossmoor will elect a woman to lead the village.
Civil engineer Michelle Nelson was ahead against Dr. Lakshmi Emory late Tuesday. With all precincts reporting, Nelson had 58 percent of the vote compared with 42 percent for Emory.
This is the first time in the nearly 100-year history of the Village of Flossmoor that it will elect a woman mayor.
In her campaign platform, Nelson called for a master economic development plan to bring businesses to Flossmoor – saying homeowners and business owners are taxed enough and growth is the only way to deal with the village’s deficits.
Emory, a physician, touted her "fresh perspective" in a time of uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic, and called for building the village to "further our status as a leader in the south suburbs."
Current Flossmoor Village President Paul Braun chose not to run for reelection.