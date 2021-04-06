CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a shooting on Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Street that left a child in critical condition Tuesday.
According to police, a 2-year-old boy was shot in the right temple while riding in a car northbound in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive.
Police said the car crashed in the same block just after 11 a.m.
A female passenger was seen getting out of the vehicle with the infant, police said, and was transported by an “unknown citizen” to Northwestern Hospital.
Police confirmed the child is being transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
NotifyChicago: NB Lake Shore Drive from Roosevelt to Monroe is closed due to Police Activity. Seek alternate route. Tune to local media for more information.
According to Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management, northbound lanes from Roosevelt to Monroe Street is closed due to police activity.
Police said witnesses heard shots fired in the 300 block of south Lake Shore Drive.
This shooting incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story.