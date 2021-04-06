CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a 24-hour laundromat in Back of the Yards Monday night.
Police said two men were shot while sitting in a parked car near Garfield Boulevard and Justine Street around 10:30 p.m.
One man died at a hospital. The other man was shot in the ankle and is expected to recover.
Bullet holes and shattered windows were seen in the car.
